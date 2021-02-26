Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.14.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $339.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.10 and a 200 day moving average of $391.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.22 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($0.34). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.