Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Hershey by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after buying an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

