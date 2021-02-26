Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $16.27 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

