Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,450,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.