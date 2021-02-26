Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,800 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,925 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178,284 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,038 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.