MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $161.37 and last traded at $162.05. 626,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 542,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 416.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.