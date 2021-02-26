Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), but opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Mkango Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.81 ($0.26), with a volume of 1,070,148 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.73 million and a PE ratio of -12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

