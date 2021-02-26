MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Gap Up to $810.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($10.58), but opened at GBX 846 ($11.05). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 813.52 ($10.63), with a volume of 6,528 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 760.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.54. The firm has a market cap of £473.92 million and a PE ratio of 45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.