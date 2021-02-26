Mizuho Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $20.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

