Mizuho Boosts McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target to $26.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s previous close.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,745,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.