MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report sales of $29.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $30.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $122.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $346.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.