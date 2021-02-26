Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 19,389 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $94,073,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $50,894,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 50.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after acquiring an additional 327,366 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

LEG stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

