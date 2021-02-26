Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,573 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.