Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,203 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

