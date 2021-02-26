Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,177 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 171,106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 84,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 506,445 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 450,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $39.22.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.