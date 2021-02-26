Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Reaches $682.96 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $13.25 million and $253,215.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for approximately $682.96 or 0.01475217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.23 or 0.00477869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00067777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00081075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00056051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00075632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.39 or 0.00471729 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 19,394 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

