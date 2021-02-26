Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.60. 123,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 112,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$674.72 million and a PE ratio of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.85.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

