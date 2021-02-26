Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,739 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,467. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $144.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

