Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

MFGP opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 587,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 706,700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 401,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

