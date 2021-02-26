Michael Gunnar Knell Sells 410 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRL stock opened at $280.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.82 and a 200 day moving average of $242.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,066,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

