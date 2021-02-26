Michael Gunnar Knell Sells 410 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CRL stock opened at $280.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.82 and a 200 day moving average of $242.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
