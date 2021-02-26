Michael Gleeson Sells 2,340 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $51,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 416,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $469,643.94.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

