MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MGPI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,129,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

