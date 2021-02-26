MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

MGP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

