MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

