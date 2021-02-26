Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.40.

Shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock opened at C$47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$13.24 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

