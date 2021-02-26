Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Down 14.4%

Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) traded down 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.25. 2,335,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,402,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

