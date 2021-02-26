MetaHash (MHC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $791,742.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $791,742.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.79 or 0.00488174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00080113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.32 or 0.00461680 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,567,830,229 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,480,092 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

