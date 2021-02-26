Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,513 shares of company stock worth $3,602,228. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.