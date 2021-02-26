Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Ellen N. Artist Sells 25,000 Shares

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Ellen N. Artist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $12.47 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

