Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.84-$1.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.85. 331,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,859. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

