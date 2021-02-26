Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.66.
About Meridian Energy
