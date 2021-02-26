Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.66.

Get Meridian Energy alerts:

About Meridian Energy

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity and gas. The company generates electricity through hydro power stations and wind farms located in New Zealand and Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. It sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brands.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.