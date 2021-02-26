Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Mercer International traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 2499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

