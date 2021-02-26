Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

MERC stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $928.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

