Menard Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Menard Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,277,000 after acquiring an additional 224,812 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

VTR stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.