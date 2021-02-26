Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0410 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $225.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00367343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,427,853 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

