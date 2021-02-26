Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,937 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.88. The stock had a trading volume of 198,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. The stock has a market cap of $415.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.