Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 226,422 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 226,422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 38,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. 576,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,485,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

