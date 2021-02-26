Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,116 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after buying an additional 266,873 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after acquiring an additional 497,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.80. 4,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

