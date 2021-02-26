Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $240.76. The company had a trading volume of 90,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

