Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80,818 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.34. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $750.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.37.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

