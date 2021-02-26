Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $352.31. 310,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,599. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

