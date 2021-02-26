Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,655 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $219.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,500,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

