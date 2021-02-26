Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Down 9%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s stock price traded down 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.63. 7,714,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 4,440,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Get Medigus alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.