Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.33. Medifast posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medifast.

A number of research firms have commented on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Medifast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Medifast by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Medifast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

