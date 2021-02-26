McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Trading 4.2% Higher

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) shares traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.94 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.