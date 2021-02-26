McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $510,277 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

