MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 124,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,277. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

