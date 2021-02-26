MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,226,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,419,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,303,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

