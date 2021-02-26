MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.44. 1,177,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,275,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

