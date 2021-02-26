MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,334 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,537,018. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

